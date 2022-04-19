ISD 200 Releases Community Survey Results

  • April 19, 2022

A recent community survey conducted by ISD 200 shows strong community support for Hastings Public Schools. Information from the survey, released by the district, indicates the 65% of the community gave ISD 200 a grade of “A” or “B”, where the national average is 44%. 92% of respondents agree that strong public schools are directly linked to the well-being of a community, and 43% said that the District is financially responsible with its budget. View the complete survey and results at the link provided here.

