Squeaky Wheel Opens On Sibley Street

  • Filed under Featured

  • April 19, 2022

  • April 19, 2022

Local entrepreneur Barb Hollenbeck has been hard at work helping to launch a new artistic enterprise in Hastings and made a formal announcement at the City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Click here for audio

   
The shop is located at 209 Sibley Street.

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/04/squeaky-wheel-opens-on-sibley-street/

Leave a Reply