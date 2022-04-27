UWH One Pill Can Kill Community Voices

The United Way of Hastings hosted an educational event on Tuesday, April 26 to shed light on the fentanyl crisis. Hastings parent Bridgette Norring tells about lives lost:
Last year in Dakota county law enforcement seized 11,000 pills containing fentanyl, administered Narcan 105 times and recorded 9 overdose deaths. Narcan is successful in preventing death from fentanyl overdoses roughly 20% of the time it is administered. Time is off the essences when it comes to saving lives. Cheif Deputy Sheriff Joe Leko explains Minnesota?s Good Samaritan law:
Keen community engagement and reducing drug use stigma are major ways to help improve the safety of kids. Hastings High School counselor Drew Cooper shares the resources available:
The next One Pill Can Kill event is Tuesday, May 3 from 6:30pm-8:30pm at the Hastings Middle School Auditorium.