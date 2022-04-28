St. Thomas Academy Student Named Eagle Of The Year

Woodbury resident and St. Thomas Academy senior Matthew Korf has earned the title of Minnesota’s Eagle Scout of the Year. Korf earned the rank of Eagle Scout in June 2021 after finishing a raised-bed community garden at St. Ambrose Catholic School, where he often volunteers, according to a news release. The award puts Korf in the running for the national American Legion Eagle Scout of the Year honor, which comes with a $10,000 scholarship, Saint Thomas Academy officials said in the release. Three other finalists for the national award will earn $2,500 scholarships. Korf was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Notre Dame on Army and Navy ROTC scholarships, according to his school. He also plans to serve in the military after graduating from Saint Thomas Academy this year.
(Matthew Korf. Photo Courtesy of St. Thomas Academy)