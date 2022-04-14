Walz and Klobuchar Visit Vets Home

During a visit to the Hastings Veterans Home on Thursday, MN Governor Tim Walz talked about the funding the State is recommending spending on a project to completely rebuild the over 100-year-old buildings on the campus that have outlived their usefulness.
The $59 million would then qualify the state for Federal funds for the project, according to US Senator Amy Klobuchar.
The MN Legislature will continue to deliberate the funding when session restarts on Monday.
(L to R: Gov. Walz, Sen Klobuchar, MN Rep Jurgens, MN Sen Bigham, and Hastings Mayor Fasbender hear from Vets Home Staffer. KDWA Photo)