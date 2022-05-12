Body Found In Home On Spring Street

A police radio monitoring service with a presence on social media reported on Wednesday evening that a someone found a male on the ground in the 1600 block of Spring Street, who was not breathing. The person reporting the incident was unable to find a pulse and believed the male may have a broken neck. Deputy Chief of Hastings Police David Wilske reports that HPD did respond to a report of male down in his own home, not on the street, and he was deceased. Wilske also stated that this appears to be a death by natural causes. No further information has been released by authorities.