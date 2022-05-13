Cannon Falls Legion Scholarships Awarded

American Legion Post 142 in Cannon Falls recently honored the inaugural recipients of the Post’s new scholarships for seniors of Cannon Falls and Randolph schools. Seniors Alicia Webster of Randolph and Matthew Giese of Cannon Falls were both selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship for their future educational plans. They were evaluated on essays they wrote in response to the topic, “There are four pillars The American Legion is built on. Which pillar can you relate a life experience to the most?” The requirements for the scholarship were that they be children of U.S. military members (parent, grandparent or relative) of any Branch of Service and a student of Cannon Falls or Randolph.
(Alicia Webster and Matthew Giese. Photo Credit: Beth Giese)