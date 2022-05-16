HHS Ranks In US News Study

A recent study conducted by US News and World Report determined that Hastings High School ranks 29th in Minnesota using ranking criteria of the College Readiness Index, College Curriculum Breadth, State Assessment Proficiency and Performance, and Graduation rate. According to the study, students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 42%. The total minority enrollment is 13%, and 12% of students are economically disadvantaged. Hastings High School is ranked 28 among Metro Area schools, and 2,016 in the National Rankings. Out of a possible score of 100, HHS received an 88.7. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. A link to the study is provided here.