Hastings Chamber Holds Mentoring Session

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau has partnered with local business and non-profit organizations to provide mentoring for students at Hastings High School. Recently, Amy Sutton with Hastings Family Service, Sonya Prange with Intek Plastics and Johanna Paylor with Treasure Island Resort & Casino made a presentation to juniors at Hastings High School on understanding compensation packages. Each business representative spent time with students reviewing the cash value of benefits, hourly vs salary positions and what they look for in potential employees. The Hastings Chamber was happy to work with Hastings High School’s career department to coordinate this event. The program will continue, and complete details can be found on the Hastings Chamber website.