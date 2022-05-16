Karas Named Rotary Student Of the Month

The Hastings Rotary Club and Hastings High School have announced that HHS Senior Clay Karas has been selected as the Rotary Srudent of the Month for April. The Hastings Rotary Club recognizes Hastings High School seniors who exemplify the Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”, as a way to reward and foster these ideals and also build mutually rewarding relationships between school administration, staff, students, parents, and the Rotary members. His nominators describe Clay as an “all-around great kid, who never thinks twice about helping someone out”. Clay’s diligence in ensuring success for himself and others is one of the attributes that the Hastings Rotary seeks in awarding students. Clay was recognized at the Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, April 14th.