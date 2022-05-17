Peterson Selected as Kiwanis Student Of The Week

  • May 17, 2022

The Prescott Kiwanis student of the week is Junior Kinsey Peterson. She was nominated by Mr. Larsen who shares, “I have only known Kinsey for a few months but I am confident that I will never forget her. In that short time, I have witnessed her pour her efforts into others and demonstrate empathy that is impossible to ignore. I’ve known her to deliver a gift to someone on her own birthday. Despite the demands of advanced classes and multiple extracurriculars, she offers a consistent smile in the hallways and a sincere conversation whenever we meet. I look forward to seeing her each day and look forward to seeing her grow”.

