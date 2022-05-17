Peterson Selected as Kiwanis Student Of The Week

The Prescott Kiwanis student of the week is Junior Kinsey Peterson. She was nominated by Mr. Larsen who shares, “I have only known Kinsey for a few months but I am confident that I will never forget her. In that short time, I have witnessed her pour her efforts into others and demonstrate empathy that is impossible to ignore. I’ve known her to deliver a gift to someone on her own birthday. Despite the demands of advanced classes and multiple extracurriculars, she offers a consistent smile in the hallways and a sincere conversation whenever we meet. I look forward to seeing her each day and look forward to seeing her grow”.