ISD #200 Passes Resolution To Censure Member

A Special Meeting of the Hastings Independent School District #200 School Board was held on Monday, May 2. The purpose of this meeting was for the school board to continue a tabled discussion regarding allegations against an individual, in this case Director Mike Reis, subject to the Board’s authority and to consider taking action in response to the same. Board Clerk Becky Beissel reads the final sections of the resolution and takes a role call vote:
The resolution passed 4 votes to 2 votes. To hear the complete resolution and the remainder of the meeting see the Hastings Community TV YouTube page. Stay tuned to KDWA for more details related to this meeting.