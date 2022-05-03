St. John School Seeks Teacher

St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion is looking for a preschool teacher for the 2022-2023 school year. The school currently serves 30 3 and 4 year old students per day, and will serve 40 students per day next school year. According to the school, the ideal candidate has a passion for teaching preschool students, has a degree in early childhood education or is able to meet DHS rule 3 early childhood licensing guidelines. Experience working in a classroom setting and planning lessons is a plus. Candidates should be willing to work as part of a team, passionate about student academic and spiritual growth, able to use technology as an instructional tool, and committed to growing as a professional. Visit the school website for complete details.