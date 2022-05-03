Wilske Named HPD Chief

  • Filed under Featured

  • May 3, 2022

  • May 3, 2022

On Monday evening, the Hastings City Council deliberated the successor to Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer, who will be going into retirement at the end of May. City Administrator Dan Wietecha briefed the council on the search process.

Click here for audio

   After many compliments from Council members for Chief Schafer’s dedicated service to the Hastings Community, the Council unanimously approved Deputy Chief David Wilske’s appointment to take up the Chief’s office. Wilske commented on the promotion.

Click here for audio

   
He begins as Chief immediately after Schafer’s retirement.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/05/wilske-named-hpd-chief/

Leave a Reply