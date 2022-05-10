Mill And Overlay Project Begins

The City of Hastings Consumer Confidence Report for Drinking Water is completed annually in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Health requirements. The report summarizes the City’s practices and results related to ensuring clean, safe drinking water. While the report shows that minerals in water, such as copper, lead, barium, and others, are not an issue in Hastings, showing no EPA violations, nitrates continue to be a concern. Find a copy of the 2021 report at HastingsMN.gov/DrinkingWater. Residents may request a printed copy of the report at City Hall or the Public Works Facility during business hours. Please allow time for copies to be made.