The Prescott Foundation recently announced the recipients of grants from the Foundation for various non profit organizations in the Prescott area. According to a press release, grant recipients include the Prescott High School, Fairy Wonderland Park, the Prescott K9 Foundation, Friends of Freedom Park for the Coulee River Trails and the Goat Prairie Garden, and the Prescott Fire Department. Grant amounts ranged from $500 to $10,000 and will be used for a wide variety of projects to benefit the residents of Prescott. Learn more about the Prescott Foundation on their website.
Prescott Foundation Announces Grant Recipients
