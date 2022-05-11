MnDOT 316 And 61 Update

Even though the major work is finished on Highway 316 for now, the project team is still busy with gathering information and input for possible updates to the work already completed. Project Manager Bryant Ficek recently commented that drivers are adapting to the idea of the compact roundabouts installed on 316.
Area residents still have concerns about the interchange of Highway 316 and 61 at the Hastings Civic Center, and Ficek says that that area will be included in a broader study of Highway 61.
An open meeting for the study is set for May 18th, from 5 to 7 PM at Hastings City Hall.