Trivia Night Raises Close to $50K

Fundraising efforts continue for the proposed Fairy Wonderland Park in Prescott, an all-inclusive play space for all children, and to commemorate family members, especially children, who have passed on. At the 4th annual Trivia Night, held in late April, the community came together to raise close to $50,000 for the park. The donations from the evening will go towards the installation of the first phase of the park, “Dream Catcher Cove”, with construction to be completed by September of 2022. The organization still has a way to go and encourage the public to continue to financially support this effort. Learn more and donate at FairyWonderlandPark.org.