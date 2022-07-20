Bridge Closure Update

Mn DOT has released more information regarding scheduled lane closures on the Bridge over the Mississippi, which are set to begin August 1st. According to a Mn DOT press release, beginning at 6 AM, on Monday, August 1st, southbound Highway 61 will be reduced to a single lane over the Mississippi River between Highway 10 and Fourth Street. Once the crews complete work on the southbound side of Highway 61, on approximately August 10th, northbound Highway 61 will be reduced to a single lane in the same area to complete the project. These lane closures are needed as crews resurface the bridge deck as part of scheduled maintenance on the bridge. The biking trail adjacent to the bridge will also be closed weekdays while work is completed on northbound Highway 61. All lanes are expected to reopen by August 20th. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511MN.org.