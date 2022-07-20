Drawn By The River Recap

On Tuesday evening, “Drawn by the River”, hosted by Hastings Family Service, was held at the Rotary Pavilion. Artist Paul Oman painted, while speakers told stories of Hastings’ history and the importance of art. The artist wove parts of the speakers’ narratives into his painting while they spoke. The painting will be displayed at Hastings Family Service and may become a traveling work of art within the city. “Drawn by the River” participants included host Al Todnem, speaker Estrella Carter, historian Heidi Langenfeld, event organizer Glenda Schnirring, artist Paul Oman, HPAAC Board member Steven Read and speaker James Curry.
