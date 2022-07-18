Hastings Sings Results

The 13th annual Hastings Sings took place on Sunday, July 17th during Rivertown Days, revealing the top 4 contestants just minutes before a brief summer rainstorm reached Levee Park. Lead volunteer Chuck Spavin reports that 2 singers, Eva Storkamp and Ella Kimmen have advanced to the State Finals in the 13-20 age division, while singers Ayla Bolstad and Sarah Kings topped the 21+ division. Judges Jennifer Eckes and Philip Saint John, both former Hastings students, applauded the talent of all participants, including a bonus performance by last year’s top singer, Hastings’ Nathan Schindler. City Sings events continue throughout the state this summer with top amateur vocalists gathering in New Ulm, for a two-day event in October to compete for cash and prizes worth $20,000.
(Pictured are Sarah Kings and Ayla Bolstad. Division 21+ winners. Photo: MN Sings)