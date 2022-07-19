RTD 2022 In The Books

Rivertown Days took place across Hastings this last weekend. Local businesses, churches and nonprofits along with volunteers and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce help make this city wide celebration happen from various friendly competitions, live music performed at various locations, a craft fair, kids’ carnivals, a petting zoo and more. A Hastings family shares their favorite highlights from the action packed weekend:
A big thank you to everyone who helped make this event possible.
Complete News Story Audio: