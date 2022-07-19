Bridge Work Coming to US 61

The Highway 61 bridge over the Mississippi River is scheduled for lane maintenance, starting on August 1st, according to signage posted on Highway 61 near the intersection with Highway 10 in Denmark Township. Initial information indicates that the bridge will be reduced to single lanes in either direction as crews will be performing maintenance on the driving lanes over the bridge. The project team is still working out details of which direction will be affected at what time. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates as they become available.