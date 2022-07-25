HFD Weekly Review

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department responded to 16 calls for service for the two-week period ending July 17th. On July 5th, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Longspur Lane to battle an RV fire. Crews were called at 9:45 AM, and were on scene until 10:45. Damage estimates exceeded $80,000, with no injuries reported. Also on the 5th at 8:15 PM, a car fire was reported in the 9800 block of 140th Street E. The report indicates the vehicle was a total loss, with no injuries. And on July 9th, crews responded to a structure fire in the 17000 block of Michael Avenue S, at 9:30 PM. Crews were on the scene until 10:30 PM to investigate the incident, which was reported to be extinguished by the time crews arrived. Damage estimates are approximately $3,500 with no deaths or injuries. The fire occurred in the kitchen area of the structure.