HFS Match Program Continues

Hastings Family Service reports that there is less than a week remaining to help meet increased need with a proportionate MATCH from the Open Your Heart campaign. Every day at Hastings Family Service they see that increased costs equals increased need. Working families who are already struggling to make ends meet are disproportionately impacted by the rising cost of everyday items like groceries and gas and during the summer, tight budgets get even tighter as children are home from school, adding additional daycare and grocery expenses. HFS needs your help to meet this increased need. Through July 31st, all gifts are proportionately matched by Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless. Learn more and contribute at HastingsFamilyService.org.