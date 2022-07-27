Hastings “Y” Names Associate Executive Director

The Hastings YMCA, a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, recently announced that Joshua Schoaf is the new associate executive director for the Hastings YMCA. Schoaf is leading operations and community board and fundraising efforts. Prior to joining the “Y”, he was the executive director of Hope Fieldhouse, a nonprofit in Rosemount, where he successfully led capital and annual campaigns with businesses and donors while managing staff and volunteers in delivering programs and events for Hope Fieldhouse’s 3,000 members. A native of Rosemount and Apple Valley, Schoaf is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he played football and won three national championships. He currently coaches high school football at Rosemount and is a referee for high school and college football and basketball.