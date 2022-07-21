HPD Hiring Officers And Reservists

The City of Hastings reports that the Police Department is now hiring and invites qualified people to be part of a service-focused, forward-thinking public safety team, and join the Hastings Police Department as a full time police officer. Hastings Police Department is also recruiting Police Reservists to assist sworn officers in serving the community. If you are interested in learning more about the role of the police, please look into this opportunity. The Hastings Police Reserve is an unpaid, non-sworn, volunteer unit within the Police Department. Learn more and apply on the City website.