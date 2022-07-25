Koerner Celebrates 30 Years With Cottage Grove

The City of Cottage Grove has sent congratulations to Pete Koerner, the City’s Director of Public Safety and Police Chief, on his 30 years of service with the city. City officials sincerely appreciate the hard work and efforts Koerner has made year after year to make the Cottage Grove community a safer place for everyone to live and work. In a comment on social media, City staff said that Koerner’s talents and skill have helped shape where Cottage Grove is today and they take pride in his commitment to excellence.
(Jennifer Levitt, City Administrator, and Pete Koerner, Director of Public Safety and Police Chief. Photo Source: City Of Cottage Grove)