RPD Officer Receives Award

Rosemount Police Community Resource Officer Cassie Witt was recently awarded a Distinguished Service Award from the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) at the annual Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Officer Association Conference in Alexandria, MN. According to information released by the Department, following the sudden loss of two recently retired Rosemount Sergeants to cardiac arrest, and recognizing startling statistics surrounding the life expectancy of police officers and coronary disease as a top killer of officers, Officer Witt took the initiative to launch an innovative heart health program. Officer Witt’s drive to improve officer wellness led to a labor contract agreement with the City that will cover half the costs for officers every three years. In the fall, Officer Witt will be assisting with statewide training to help bring this essential care to officers across Minnesota.
(Officer Cassie Witt. Photo Source: City of Rosemount)