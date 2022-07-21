Reis Replacement Requirements Reviewed

The Independent School District 200 Board met for a Work Session on Wednesday, July 20. In addition to regular board business they discussed the next steps related to the resignation of Director Mike Reis. Minnesota statue 123.B.09 along will council from MSBA, will guild the board through the appointment and election process to replace Director Reis. Chair Brian Davis and Superintendent Robert McDowell outline the next steps:
Director Jessica Dressely and Chair Davis comment on the details of the appointment and length of seated time on the board:
Stay tuned to KDWA for updates on the appointment and special school board election coming up this fall.
