Sieben Lawyers Recognized

The Law Offices of SiebenCarey announced on Tuesday that Harry Sieben, long-time attorney and one of the founders of the firm, has been named a 2022 Minnesota Super Lawyers honoree. A native of Hastings, where he still resides, Sieben has practiced law for 53 years. Sieben served as managing partner of the firm from 1983 to 2007. In addition to practicing law, Sieben served in the Minnesota Legislature for seven terms including four years as Speaker of the House. Sieben also served in the military for 35 years, seven in the Army and Army Reserve and 28 years with the Minnesota National Guard, retiring as a Major General in 2003. Also announced, attorney and partner Jeffrey Sieben was selected as a 2022 Minnesota Top 100 Super Lawyers honoree. Jeffrey has been recognized by Super Lawyers since 2006. Jeffrey is also a native of Hastings, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University. He received his Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law in 2001.
(Harry Sieben and Jeffrey Sieben. Submitted Photos)