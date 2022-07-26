This Old Horse Achieves Guardian Status From EQUUS

Staff and management of This Old Horse, in Hastings, report that the organization has received notification that they have achieved the level of “Guardian” designation from the EQUUS Foundation. According to information released by This Old Horse, Inc, the “Guardian” designation requires a rigorous review of equine care and use. This Old Horse is one of only 107 equine welfare organizations in the U.S. to have achieved this status. In a statement, management said that it is a great privilege to have their work and mission acknowledged and recognized for meeting the high standards of this external review.