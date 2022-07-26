Schommer Omnibus Hearing

The case against former insurance agent Mary Schommer takes another step forward on Wednesday, when she is scheduled to appear in court in Hastings at 9 AM for an omnibus hearing. According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, the omnibus hearing will likely be a session to discuss and set future court dates for hearings related to the case, and any actual trials, if needed. Schommer has been accused of funneling $173,000 from her mother for her own personal expenses, and to keep her business open. Schommer faces seven counts of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult while acting as her mother’s power of attorney and sole trustee.