316 Work Continues After Labor Day

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that minor items still need attention on the Highway 316 project completed last year, and the Department will continue its work to complete the new corridor. According to a press release, curb and median adjustments, ditch and drainage improvements, pavement markings and other miscellaneous items are on the project list. The contractor anticipates work to begin after Labor Day and could continue through October. Temporary lane closures with local detours are expected, but not the long-term closures experienced in 2021. More detailed information will be provided closer to the planned construction.