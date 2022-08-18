ISD 200 Seeks Temporary Board Member

The ISD 200 School Board has announced they will seek a member of the Hastings Community to temporarily fill the seat left vacant with the resignation of School Board Director Mike Reis, In a post on social media, the District said it will seek one person to be appointed to the position until the election of a new school board member in November. The temporary position is expected to start October 14th with attendance at the Board meeting of October 26th. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a resident of ISD 200, an eligible voter, and have no convictions for sex offenses. The Board will give priority to those who have served on the ISD 200, or any other, School Board within the last 15 years, or had previously run for the ISD 200 Board. Letters of Interest and Application should be mailed to the District Office, care of Becky Garcia, at 1000 West 11th Street, Hastings, MN, 55033. The deadline to file is 3 PM on September 6th, and candidates must be available for interviews with the Board at 6 PM on September 14th. Visit the District website for forms and application materials.