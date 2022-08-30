Cernohous Celebrates 90 Years

Cernohous Chevrolet announces that they will be celebrating their 90th year in business on Friday, September 16th. Beginning in 1932, Raymond Cernohous opened his new automotive business in downtown Prescott, then known as Lake Street Garage. In the mid-70s Cernohous Chevrolet moved to their current location of 1377 Orrin Road, and the building underwent major renovations in the mid 90s and early 2010s. The celebration will include food, a “Beep-Beep” kid’s race track, a virtual racing simulator, Corvette Corner, music and giveaways. Come on out between 1 and 6 PM to help Cernohous usher in the next 90 years. Learn more on the Cernohous Facebook page.