Coulee River Trails Photo Contest

The Coulee River Trails Association has announced their first annual photography contest. The aim of the contest is to help capture the unique habitat and natural beauty of the Coulee Trails region. Contest rules are that Photos must be submitted in high resolution (at least 300 DPI), must feature the Coulee River Trails region including wildlife, people, recreation/action, landscape/scenery and selfies. Images may be color, black and white or sepia. Horizontal/landscape images are preferred, and no more than three (3) photos may be entered by any one person. Winners will be notified in October. Winning photos will be shared on the Coulee River Trails Facebook and Instagram. The top photos will receive prizes. Learn more and submit your entry on the Coulee River Trails website.