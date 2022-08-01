Hastings Man Charged In Pierce County

A Hastings man faces charges in Pierce County for an alleged incident of sexual misconduct with a minor that occurred in September of 2021 in Prescott. According to the Wisconsin Courts website, 20-year-old Hastings resident Dylan Vail McSorley was charged on July 28th with violation of Wisconsin Statute 948.02(2), 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, a felony charge. The criminal complaint was filed on July 28th, which states that the incident occurred at the business where both McSorley and the victim worked. The complaint states that McSorley took the victim to an unoccupied storage room at the business and forced himself upon her. Court documents show that McSorley is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on August 18th. If convicted, McSorley faces up to 40 years of imprisonment and/or fines of up to $100,000, and be placed under Lifetime Supervision as a Serious Sex Offender. McSorley is presumed innocent until proven guilty by due process of law.