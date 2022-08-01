ISD 200 Directors’ Request To Discuss Allegations Against Superintendent

During the ISD 200 Regular School Board meeting on Wednesday, July 27 Director Carrie Tate circled back on a pending agenda item during Requests for Future Topics:
The initial request for a closed session by former Director Mike Reis was during the April, 27 Regular School Board meeting. At that time the school’s legal council attorney John Edison spoke to the process for handling allegations against an employee:
Also at the April, 27 meeting Chair Brian Davis and Clerk Becky Beissel discuss the next steps for this request:
Stay tuned to KDWA radio for updates on if and when a this closed session will take place
