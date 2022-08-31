Hastings Observes International Overdose Awareness Day

United Way of Hastings, Rise Up Recovery, Voices of Illegal Drugs and local, county and state authorities gathered on Tuesday evening to remember family members that have been lost to opioid poisoning, as part of a national remembrance effort called International Overdose Awareness Day. Held on the top floor of the Confluence parking structure, many residents of the KDWA listening area gathered to remember those they’ve lost, and hear from representatives of the recovery community and authorities about the dangers and spread of this crisis. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena commented on the judicial aspect of the crisis.
Mayor Mary Fasbender read a Proclamation declaring August 30th as International Overdose Awareness Day in Hastings.