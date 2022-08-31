Hastings Man Wins Mustang

  • August 31, 2022

It’s not often that someone getting a pony makes the news anymore, but this is different. Greg Kasel, of Downtown Tire and Auto in Hastings was selected as the winner of a brand new Ford Mustang at a recent automotive trade show in Las Vegas. Greg talked with KDWA about winning the car.

Click here for audio

   
Even though he won the vehicle in a drawing, Kasel said it does not come completely free.

Click here for audio

   
The Mustang was delivered early Wednesday morning.

Click here for audio

   
   
(From L to R: The Kasel Family: Kari, Jacob, Mollie and Greg, and NAPA Reps Kevin Nelson John Josafat, and Jacob Wicker. KDWA Photo)

