Hastings Man Wins Mustang

It’s not often that someone getting a pony makes the news anymore, but this is different. Greg Kasel, of Downtown Tire and Auto in Hastings was selected as the winner of a brand new Ford Mustang at a recent automotive trade show in Las Vegas. Greg talked with KDWA about winning the car.
Even though he won the vehicle in a drawing, Kasel said it does not come completely free.
The Mustang was delivered early Wednesday morning.
(From L to R: The Kasel Family: Kari, Jacob, Mollie and Greg, and NAPA Reps Kevin Nelson John Josafat, and Jacob Wicker. KDWA Photo)