Dog Shot In Attack

On Tuesday, August 30, at 5:30 PM, Hastings Officers responded to a report of a hysterical juvenile caller, stating their family dog was attacking her mother. According to a press release issued by the Hastings Police Department, officers arrived on scene in the 1300 block of North Frontage Road and the juvenile female was communicating to officers from an upstairs window, still frantic about the dog attack. There were no other occupants in the home and both the mother and daughter were transported to Regions Hospital for injuries sustained in the attack. Indications from the early part of the investigation indicate the adult female was the owner of the dog and received multiple injuries from the attack. Hastings Chief of Police David Wilske provided an update.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office crime scene team was requested to process the scene and the deceased dog will be transported to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center for a Necropsy. No officers or neighbors were injured during this incident.