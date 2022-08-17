Hastings Residents Lodge Complaints Regarding Train Horns

Monday evening’s Hastings City Council meeting included comments from a number of residents near the railroad depot with concerns about train horn usage. Mayor Mary Fasbender commented on the issue.

At the Council meeting, City Attorney Korine Land reported that train traffic is heavily regulated by the federal government with little wiggle room. According to the meeting minutes, the recommended first course of business might be to have a common-sense discussion with the railroad and Ardent Mills.

