Onnen Declares Candidacy For School Board

Hastings resident Pam Onnen has officially declared her candidacy for the Special ISD 200 School Board election. Onnen, a 30-plus-year Hastings resident, is a Mechanical Engineer and worked at the Koch refinery for 7 years. As a wife, mom, and an active person in the community, Onnen has been a school volunteer since 2002. She also completed her Master’s Degree in Teaching at Bethel in 2014 and has been a classroom substitute since her youngest child started first grade. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Onnen states she has almost 20 years of combined experience being a board member and has volunteered and worked on the City of Crystal Environmental Quality Planning Commission, the Hastings Planning Commission, the Hastings Chapter of AAUW, Hastings Cub Scout Pack 444, MOMs Club of Hastings, and currently holds a Board position on the HFC United Soccer Club in Hastings as Treasurer.