HFS Supplies Still Needed

Hastings Family Service reminds families that their annual School Supply Distribution event is just around the corner, and they are still in need of supplies for students in need in the ISD 200 area. Donations of character backpacks for elementary students, with no wheels and large enough to fit snowpants, over-the-ear headphones, 1 and 1.5 inch 3-ring binders, white with sleeve in front and pockets, 8 count Crayola watercolor sets, Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS calculators, and wide-ruled spiral notebooks in red, yellow, green, blue, purple, and black are needed for the program. School supplies can be dropped off at the HFS Donation Center Tuesday through Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. Those in need of school supply assistance for the upcoming school year can schedule an appointment by calling Hastings Family Service at 651-437-7134. Distribution will take place August 23-25 and 30-31 (appointment required). School supply assistance appointments will return to the in-person format this year. Learn more at HastingsFamilyService.org.