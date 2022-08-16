Malone Elementary Welcomes Gribble

The Prescott School District welcomes Mary Gribble as a new teacher for 2nd Grade students at Malone Elementary School. Mary comes to the Prescott School District with experience in teaching preschool, 1st, 2nd, and 5th grade, and is a reading specialist. Mary obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Education at UW River Falls, and was certified in teaching through programs offered by St. Mary’s University and the Orton-Gillingham approach to reading. Her interests include running and gardening.

