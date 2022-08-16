Fairy Wonderland Breaks Ground

Work has begun for the Fairy Wonderland Playground in Prescott, as crews worked on Tuesday leveling the ground for the curbing to go in around the first phase of the Park, called “Dream Catcher Cove”. According to an update posted on social media, curbing is hoped to be installed later this week. Staff and management of Healing Play, Inc, the organization behind Fairy Wonderland Park say the are “FAIRY” excited for the progress of the project. Follow them on Facebook.
(Work Begins at the Park. Photo Source: Healing Play, Inc.)