HFD Weekly Review

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department responded to 16 calls for service for the week ending August 2nd. On July 29th crews were dispatched to the 17000 block of 200th Street East at 5 PM for a brush fire. Crews arrived at 5:10 and had the fire controlled by 6 PM. The report indicates no damage to property, and no injuries. The cause of fire was determined to be fireworks, and the fire burned 2 acres. On the 31st at 11:30 AM, crews responded to the area of 15th Street and Oak Ridge Drive to investigate a downed power line. Crews were on the scene until 11:55. And on August 1st, crews were dispatched to the 9600 block of 145 Street East for a vehicle fire at 7:15 PM. Crews arrived at 7:25 and received assistance from the Inver Grove Heights and Rosemount Fire Departments. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $13,000 and there were no injuries reported.