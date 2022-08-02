Council Takes Up THC Edibles Issue

The Hastings City Council took up the issue of the legalization of THC edibles that was recently passed at the State Level. City Administrator Dan Wietecha introduced the reason that this topic is on the agenda.
Council member Tina Folch indicated support for referring the matter to the Public Safety Committee of Council. She commented after researching information on the League Minnesota Cities website.
City Attorney Korrine Land has been researching this topic in her work with other cities and indicated that the law has no regulations around it. The community determines if there should be any sort of regulation. The issue was referred to the Public Safety Committee for deliberation and recommendations.