Council Takes Up THC Edibles Issue

  • August 2, 2022

The Hastings City Council took up the issue of the legalization of THC edibles that was recently passed at the State Level. City Administrator Dan Wietecha introduced the reason that this topic is on the agenda.

Click here for audio

   
Council member Tina Folch indicated support for referring the matter to the Public Safety Committee of Council. She commented after researching information on the League Minnesota Cities website.

Click here for audio

   
City Attorney Korrine Land has been researching this topic in her work with other cities and indicated that the law has no regulations around it. The community determines if there should be any sort of regulation. The issue was referred to the Public Safety Committee for deliberation and recommendations.

Click here for audio


   

