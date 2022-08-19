HPD “Cop On A Rooftop”

The weather on Friday morning was perfect for officers of the Hastings Police Department to post officers on the roof of Dunkin Donuts on Vermillion Street. They were not there on a stakeout, or to investigate a rooftop break in. Hastings Chief of Police David Wilske shares the reason for their presence on the roof.
Members of the Hastings Sharks team were also in attendance and Lisa Sieben gave a review of how they are doing this year.
Learn more at SpecialOlympicsMinnesota.org.
(Cops on a Rooftop. Photo Credit: Tera Halley)