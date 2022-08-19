HPD “Cop On A Rooftop”

The weather on Friday morning was perfect for officers of the Hastings Police Department to post officers on the roof of Dunkin Donuts on Vermillion Street. They were not there on a stakeout, or to investigate a rooftop break in. Hastings Chief of Police David Wilske shares the reason for their presence on the roof.

Click here for audio

   
Members of the Hastings Sharks team were also in attendance and Lisa Sieben gave a review of how they are doing this year.

Click here for audio

   
Learn more at SpecialOlympicsMinnesota.org.

Click here for audio


   
(Cops on a Rooftop. Photo Credit: Tera Halley)

